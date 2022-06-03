CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Open School class 10, 12 results declared at sos.cg.nic.in, know how to check

File Photo

All students who have been waiting for the release of Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur Results 2022 can finally check their results now. According to the official announcement by CG Board, the result has been announced for all the Class 10, 12 students who took the open school exams.

Also, READ: West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022: WBBSE class 10 result to be declared TODAY, know websites to check WB result

The students of class 10 and 12 can check their results on the official website i.e. sos.cg.nic.in as the link is live now. Results are available on results.cg.nic.in and students can easily check them by entering their exam roll number and date of birth.

Students can also check their results on another website i.e. indiaresults.com

While the Chhattisgarh Board didn’t make any official announcement about releasing the result today, media reports had earlier speculated the results’ release at 12 noon.

However, students who appeared for the CG Open School 10th and 12th result have been advised to refer only the official websites to check their results. The website gives a direct link to check the result.

According to the CG board, more than one lakh students have given the CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Exams 2022. The high school and higher secondary exams were conducted in the months of April and May by the CG SOS. The class 10 students sat for the exams from April 1 to May 22.

Here’s how you can check the CG SOS Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of CG SOS i.e. sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CG SOS result 2022 link on homepage

Step 3: Enter your log-in credentials – exam roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit details and check result

Step 5: Download the result

Don’t forget to take a printout and keep it with you for future use.

Students must check the results carefully. It is important to look for possible errors in marks received, percentage, subject spelling or name, their own name, roll number among other details.

In case you find any discrepancy in your marksheet, you should contact your school principal or directly get in touch with the board.