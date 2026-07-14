Centre to introduce sex education in schools, colleges after SC approval; what will students learn?

The Central Government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has agreed to introduce comprehensive sex education in all schools and colleges throughout the country.

The Central Government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has agreed to introduce comprehensive sex education in all schools and colleges throughout the country. It further said that it will implement the recommendations of an expert committee but only after the top court gives its permission.

Centre to indroduce sex education

The court's bench comprising of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan was hearing a case when Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the Centre has accepted the committee's report and will implement its recommendations countrywide.

The court was hearing a suo motu case when the Centre announced its decision. It also ordered the government to find various ways in which relationship related crimes can be prevented as the case delved into how the rising number of cases where consensual relationships between adolescents end up being prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

It also asked the State to ascertain that mutually agreed relationships between adolescents along with cases centred around minor pregnancies are not naturally treated as criminal offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Taking action on the directions of the court, the Centre set up a 26-member national expert committee, with the chairmanship of an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The panel which includes experts from institutions like TISS, clinical psychologists, representatives of central ministries, state governments, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), was set up to examine how the POCSO Act influence or affect adolescents in case of consensual relationships and preserve their right to privacy.

What has the committee recommended?

The committee recommended introducing comprehensive sex education and child sexual abuse awareness as part of the core school curriculum. Also, the panel advised schools to make younger children aware of or taught about age-appropriate concepts during their foundational years. These may be aspects like personal hygiene, body awareness, good and bad touch among other topics.

The committee has also recommended to include varied sex-related topics in curriculum for example, including modules on child sexual abuse, awareness, protection, consent, and age-appropriate sexual health education, to ensure that children and adolescents are equipped with complete information which help them identify abuse.