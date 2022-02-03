Centre issues new guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions

Union Ministry of Education has issued modified guidelines on the reopening of educational institutions in different parts of the country. As per new rules, Centre has allowed states to decide if parental consent is needed by school students to attend physical classes. Previously, the guidelines mandated parents to provide written consent if they wish to send their children to school.

The modified guidelines also focused on the smooth transition from online to classroom learning by preparing bridge courses, focusing on students who need extra interventions, ensuring that every student reads books beyond those in the syllabus, and implementing remedial programmes.

Under the previous set of guidelines issued by Health Ministry on October 5, 2020, the states and UTs had to mandatorily take the consent of parents or guardians. States and Union territories have been asked to add these modified guidelines in the existing school standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of schools.

Earlier, Action Committee of Unaided Private Recognised Schools had written to the Delhi LG urging him to immediately reopen schools for students of all grades. The letter stressed that there could be no justification in keeping schools closed when all other activities have been allowed to resume.

State-wise updates on school reopening

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed until further notice, the government decided on January 27. Decision on reopening schools is expected in the next DDMA meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that schools for classes 10 to 12 and colleges in the state will reopen from February 3, following Covid-19 SOPs.

The Madhya Pradesh government allowed reopening of schools for physical classes from February 1, with 50% capacity. This was done by the state government after consultation with medical experts.

Schools, colleges in Bengaluru have been allowed to reopen from Monday with the strict implementation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol.

Tamil Nadu schools for classes 1-12, colleges and universities reopened from February 1. Play schools, LKG and UKG classes will remain closed, the state government announced on January 27.

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district reopened from February 1. In other parts of the state, schools for pre-primary to Class 12 students reopened last week.

In Rajasthan, schools were reopened for classes 10-12 students from February 1. For classes 6 to 9, schools will reopen from February 10.

All government, private schools, colleges in Telangana resumed physical classes from February 1. The government had earlier directed all educational institutions to be closed till January 30.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the closure of schools and colleges in the state till February 6. In the previous order, the government said educational institutions will remain closed till January 30.

Haryana schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 reopened from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal had informed on January 25.

In Tripura, schools have reopened from Monday for pre-primary to Class 12. Earlier, classes for pre-primary to Class 7 were suspended till January 30. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, allowed adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Uttarakhand government on January 22 ordered schools in the state to be shut till January 31. The state goevrnment has now allowed the schools to reopen for Classes 10-12.