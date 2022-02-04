Centre issues new guidelines for reopening of schools - SOPs to follow

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

The Central government has issued new guidelines on reopening of schools and colleges across the country. The new set of health and safety SOPs announced on Thursday by the government will need to be observed by state governments as schools have completely opened in 11 states and partially for higher classes in 16 states.

The schools however, continue to remain closed in nine states. As per the revised guidelines, the Centre has allowed states to decide whether parental consent is required by school students to attend physical classes.

"State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes," the new guidelines stated. Earlier, the parental consent was mandatory for children to attend school.

Centre has asked all state governments to use the term 'physical distancing' instead of 'social distancing' and asked schools to make specific marking to manage queues.

New Guidelines for schools for reopening

Schools have to offer flexible attendance and rules of 100% attendance not be implemented yet.

Ensuring and monitoring proper sanitation and hygiene facilities in the school

Keeping at least six-feet distance between students in class seating plan

Social distancing to follow in staff rooms, office areas, assembly halls and other common areas.

Limited and flexible timings for conducting different classes in schools

No social events will be organised where maintaining social distancing is not possible

All students and staff members to wear a face cover or mask while they are in school premises.

Social distancing to be followed during the distribution of PM nutrition (mid-day meal)

Sanitisation of school transport on regular basis will be mandatory for all schools

School drivers and conductors residing in containment zones will not be allowed to board the vehicles.

Authorities need to ensure that there is adequate distance between beds in hostels

Students opting to study from home with parental consent may be allowed to do so

The schools should also be directed to take necessary precautions for children with co-morbidities.