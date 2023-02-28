Centre ask states to arrange proper health facilities as temperatures touch unusual highs

Centre asks states to monitor heat-related illness| Photo: PTI

As the rise in temperature touches a usual high in some parts of the country, the Centre confirms to conduct daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses under the National Programme on Climate Chand and Human Health (NPCCHH) from March 1, said the Centre.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of states and UTs and asked the to ensure that all the health facilities participate using existing P-form level login information and continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths as per the prescribed formats.

"I draw your attention to 'National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses' and would request you to disseminate this guidance document to all districts within your State for effective preparedness of health department and health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases arising because of it, record maintenance and surveillance etc", Bhushan said in the letter.

He has said to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies.

The letter reads, "Health Departments of the State must continue efforts on sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-roots level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Training manuals developed by NCDC on these subjects are available and may be used for such trainings".

The ministry has also asked to ensure essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Health Facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels window shades, shade outside etc.

(With inputs from IANS)