Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 2422 posts at rrccr.com, check eligibility

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: This recruitment drive will fill up 2422 posts in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Central Railway to conclude the recruitment process soon for 2422 Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRC CR at rrccr.com. The registration process has begun on December 15, 2022 and will end on January 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2422 posts in the organisation.  

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts
Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts
Pune Cluster: 152 Posts
Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts
Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have completed the class 10th exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognised Board. Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 15-12-2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which the Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fees: The application fee is Rs 100/-. Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway. The payment can be made by using a debit card/credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC.

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online by visiting rrccr.com Detailed instructions for filling up ONLINE applications will be available on the website. Candidates are required to log on to the RRC/CR website rrccr.com provided for filling online applications and fill up the personal details/BIO-DATA etc carefully. 

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: NOTIFICATION

