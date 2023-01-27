Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Government job for 50 Jr Technical Associate posts, apply at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

File photo

Central Railway is inviting applications for Jr. Technical Associate posts. Candidates can apply through the official website of Central Railway at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 30, 2023.

Vacancy break-up details

Total Vacancies: 50

UR: 22

SC: 07

ST: 3

OBC: 13

EWS: 5

Junior Technical Associate (ConstWorks): Candidate must have four years of Bachelor's degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any substream of basic streams of Civil engineering / from a recognized University / Institute.

Application Fees

The applicant has to pay the application fees of Rs 500/-. Candidates from SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS categories will have to pay Rs 250/-. The payment can be done through a demand draft in favor of FA&CAO © Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT.

Where to Apply

Eligible candidates can send the filled-up application form to the Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite of Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT, Maharashtra 400001.

Notification

