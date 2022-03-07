Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Technical Associate posts - Check last date, Eligibility

The Central Railways has invited applications for Junior Technical Associate posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website - cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Central Railway is looking to hire 20 individuals under this recruitment drive. Notably, the last date for application is March 14.

Vacancy Details:

- Unreserved: 8

- SC: 3

- ST: 2

- OBC: 5

- EWS: 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for the post need to have a BE/ Diploma/ B.Sc in Civil Engineering degree from a recognized University.

The age limit for the unreserved categories is between 18 - 33 years and those who belong to the OBC category is between 18 - 36 years. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories can be between 18 - 38 years.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to take a written test and then go through an interview.

Application Fee:

- General category candidates - Rs 500

- SC/ ST/ OBC/ Women/ Minorities/ EWS candidates: Rs 250

Here's how you can apply:

Other than the online submission, candidates can also submit applications through offline mode by sending the documents at Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), New Administrative Building, 6th Floor Opposite Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSTM, Maharashtra 400001.