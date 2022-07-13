CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Date, direct link, ways to check here

CSBE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to be declared CBSE Class 10 result 2022 by the last week of July. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10 board exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website--cbseresults.nic.in 2022.

CBSE Class 10 2022 candidates can also check their result from the below given websites:

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Resut 2022: Check via SMS

Type an SMS: cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number

Now, send it to 7738299899

Students will receive their CBSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 through SMS on their mobile phones within a few minutes.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Check via website

Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.2022

Click on the ‘Class 10th result 2022’ or ‘CBSE 12th result 2022’ link

Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

The online www.cbse.nic.in 2022 CBSE 10th results or CBSE term 2 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Save and keep it safe for future use.

