Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 19 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in

The Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting applications for 19 Specialist Officers (SO) posts in HRD Department. The last date to apply is March 02, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Information Technology Senior Manager

No. of Vacancy: 19

Pay Scale: 63,840 – 78,230/-

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

Post: IT, Senior Manager

UR: 10

OBC: 05

SC: 02

ST: 01

EWS: 01

Total: 19

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute. & Certification: Solaris/Unix/ Linux Administration Certification/ MCSE, MCSA and should have six years of post-qualification hands-on experience

Age Limit: 35 Years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee through net banking/debit card/credit card/ IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets etc.

For SC/ST/PWBD Candidates: 175/-

For All Other Candidates: 850/-

Starting date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 02, 2022

Date for Online Examination: March 27, 2022

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website centralbankofindia.co.in.

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on online test and interview.

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Recruitment 2022 Notification: centralbankofindia.co.in