Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration begins to fill 147 manager posts, all details here

Central Bank of India is looking for candidates to hire for various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Central Bank of India from the official website-- centralbankofindia.co.in. The registration process for the bank recruitment has begun on February 28.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the online application form is March 15. The Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 examination will be conducted in the month of March or April. This recruitment drive for Central Bank of India hiring is being conducted to hire a total of 147 posts. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

CM - IT (Technical): 13 posts

SM - IT (Technical): 36 posts

Man - IT (Technical): 75 posts

AM - IT (Technical): 12 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Application fees

All applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000+ 18 per cent GST. Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.