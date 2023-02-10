Search icon
Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 notification: Only one day left to apply for various posts, salary up to Rs 89000

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

File photo

Central Bank of India to conclude the recruitment process tomorrow (February 11) for 250 Chief Managers and Senior Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is till February 11, 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Chief Manager: 50 posts
Senior Manager: 200 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post should be a Graduate (in any discipline) CAIIB and Higher qualifications will be given preference. The age limit for Chief Manager should be below 40 years and Senior Manager should be below 35 years.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process is based on online written test and personal interview. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The online Test is tentatively proposed to be held on in the month of March 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates from other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850+GST. For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates, the application fees is nil.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Notification 

TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
