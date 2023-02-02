Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancies announced for 250 Chief Managers and Senior Manager posts

File photo

Central Bank of India is inviting applications for 250 Chief Managers and Senior Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is till February 11, 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Chief Manager: 50 posts

Senior Manager: 200 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Graduation (in any discipline) CAIIB and Higher qualifications will be given preference. The age limit for Chief Manager should be below 40 years and Senior Manager should be below 35 years.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process is based on online written test and personal interview. The test will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The online Test is tentatively proposed to be held on in the month of March 2023.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Candidates from other categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850+GST. For Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates/ Women candidates, the application fees is nil.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Notification