Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: New vacancies for 1,000 Manager posts, check eligibility and selection process

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

Central Bank of India is inviting applications for the recruitment of Managers in Middle Management Grade Scale II posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is July 15, 2023. Candidates should go through the recruitment notification for detailed information. The online examination is likely to be conducted in the second or third week of August 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1,000 vacancies.

Age Limit: Applicants must be under the age of 32. However, candidates from reserved categories may benefit from the relaxation in the upper age limit.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any field from a school approved by the Indian government. Furthermore, candidates will be given preference if they possess the Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) qualification. Candidates who meet any additional higher requirements will have preference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 how To Apply:

  • Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
  • Then click on the recruitment link.
  • Create your user ID and password.
  • After this, fill the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and submit.
  • After that download a copy of the form for future reference.

Selection Process: 
The selection process is based on online written test and personal interview. The written exam will consist of general awareness, banking and knowledge of computers. The test will have a duration of one hour. The exam will be conducted in the second or third week of August. “The date of the online test is tentative. The exact date/center/venue of examination will be communicated to the candidates through the call letters for the examination. The Bank reserves the right to cancel or make any change in the date of the test/ vary the selection procedure, if necessary,” a notice on the website reads.

