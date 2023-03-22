Headlines

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 5000 posts, know how to apply, stipend

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: The online exam will be held in the second week of April. This recruitment drive will fill 5000 posts in the organisation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at centralbankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is April 3, 2023. The online exam will be held in the second week of April. This recruitment drive will fill 5000 posts in the organisation.

Candidates need to register himself/herself on the apprenticeship portal – apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, before applying for an apprenticeship in the Bank. Candidate with a 100% completed profile on the apprenticeship portal only is eligible to apply to the Bank for Apprenticeship. 

Eligibility criteria: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

How to apply: All applicants will have to apply online from 19.03.2023 to 03.04.2023 by clicking the link apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunityview/6412cbf5977ed17c321d25e2. If the Applicant has his/her profile created on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (apprenticeship portal) then he/she will be prompted to log in and apply.

Selection Process: Selection is based on Online Written Test (objective type). The online written examination will consist of five parts i.e. 1. Quantitative, General English, & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge 2. Basic Retail Liability Products 3. Basic Retail Asset Products 4. Basic Investment Products 5. Basic Insurance Products. 

Important dates: 

Opening Date for online registration: March 20, 2023
Closing Date for online registration: April 03, 2023
Date of Online Written Test: April 2nd week

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification

