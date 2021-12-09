Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Specialist Officers posts at centralbankofindia.co.in – Details here

Central Bank of India (CBI) is inviting applications for 115 Specialist Officers (SO) vacancies. The last date to apply is December 17, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India Specialist Officers Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Economist (Scale-V)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 1,00,350/- (Per Month)

Post: Income Tax Officer (Scale-V)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 1,00,350/- (Per Month)

Post: Information Technology (Scale-V)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 1,00,350/- (Per Month)

Post: Data Scientist (Scale-IV)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 89,890/- (Per Month)

Post: Credit Officer (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: Data Engineer (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 11

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: IT Security Analyst (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: IT SOC Analyst (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: Risk Manager (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: Technical Officer (Credit) (Scale-III)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 78,230/- (Per Month)

Post: Financial Analyst (Scale-II)

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 69,810/- (Per Month)

Post: Information Technology (Scale-II)

No. of Vacancy: 15

Pay Scale: 69,810/- (Per Month)

Post: Law Officer (Scale-II)

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 69,810/- (Per Month)

Post: Risk Manager (Scale-II)

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 69,810/- (Per Month)

Post: Security (Scale-II)

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 69,810/- (Per Month)

Post: Security (Scale-I)

No. of Vacancy: 09

Pay Scale: 63,840/- (Per Month)

Application Fee: Pay application fee through net banking/debit card/credit card etc.

For SC/ST Candidates: 175/-

For All Other Candidates: 850/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website centralbankofindia.co.in from November 23, 2021 to December 17, 2021.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: November 23, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 17, 2021

Date for online examination: January 22, 2022

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on online test and interviews.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2021: centralbankofindia.co.in