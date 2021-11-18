Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 115 Special Officer posts from THIS date- Details here

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2021: The Central Bank of India has invited applicants to apply for several vacant posts in the organization through its official website. The application process for the same is set to commence from November 23, 2021.
Candidates who are interested and eligible for the vacancies in the public sector bank can apply for the same by visiting the official website of Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in, and fill out the application form, along with the desired documents.
The Central Bank of India is recruiting candidates for the post of Special Officer in the bank. There are currently around 115 vacancies in the CBI for the Special Officer posts. All the important information regarding the vacancies is mentioned below.
Candidates must note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative, and can be changed anytime by the bank.
The vacancies are available for Special Officer in the below-mentioned fields-
Candidates who are interested and eligible for the posts can fill out the online application form on the official website of Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in, once the application forms are made live on November 23, 2021.
Candidates will then have to appear for the recruitment examination, which will most likely be conducted in online mode.