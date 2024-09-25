Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri Becomes World Climate Change Foundation's Global Ambassador

Parduman Suri is the first Indian astrologer to hold this prestigious position.

Parduman Suri, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has been appointed as the Global Ambassador of the World Climate Change Foundation. He is the first Indian astrologer to hold this prestigious position.

The World Climate Change Foundation works tirelessly to protect the environment, with branches in prominent countries like the USA, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and others. In India, the foundation is actively working in around 15 states.

Parduman Suri emphasized, "While everyone strives to earn a living, we often neglect the planet we call home." He highlighted the alarming fact that air pollution, the largest environmental killer, affects over 17 billion people worldwide daily, reducing human lifespan by 2.2 years due to toxic gases.

Suri stressed, "It's our collective responsibility to preserve the environment for future generations. We must start planting trees now." He explained that trees provide oxygen, store harmful carbon, and contribute to the well-being of all living beings. Astro Suri emphasizes importance of preserving environment, planting trees to combat air pollution and ensure a sustainable future".