CEE Kerala releases KMAT 2022 Admit Card at cee.kerala.gov.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT 2022 Admit Card has been released for the KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam. Candidates can now download their KMAT 2022 Admit Card from the official website - www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

In addition to this, CEE Kerala has also announced the KMAT 2022 Exam date earlier. According to the official notice, the KMAT 2022 Exam will be held on August 28, 2022.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download KMAT 2022 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) - www.cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'KMAT 2022 - Candidate's Portal (Session 2)' link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page that opened, enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the Admit Card link on your dashboard.

Step 5: Download your KMAT 2022 Admit Card and take a printout for future use.

READ | CS Result 2022: ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result to release tomorrow at icsi.edu

It is important for candidates to carry a printout of their admit card to the exam centres or they will not be allowed to write the paper. For the uninformed, the Kerala Management Admission Test, KMAT will be conducted for admission into the MBA course. KMAT 2022 Exam will be held in CBT mode. KMAT 2022 Session 2 exam will take place from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates will be given a total of 180 questions in MCQ format.