CDAC C-CAT admit card 2019 released at cdac.in; download before 14 December

Admit card for CDAC C-CAT 2019 has been released by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on the official website cdac.in.

The candidates need to download the admit card on or before 14 December 2019 as notification mentions the 'Downloading of C-CAT Admit Cards' will be from '04 to 14 December 2019'.

The admit card is a document that will contain the examination details.

The C DAC will conduct the C CAT exams on December 8 and 15. Candidates are requested to carry a photo identity proof and admit card on examination day.

Steps to download admit card for CDAC C-CAT 2019

1. Go to the official website- cdac.in

2. Click on Education & Training Tab in the top menu on the homepage

3. Click on Admission Tab

4. Enter your credentials to log in.

5. Click on C-CAT 2019 admit card download link

6. Download C-CAT Admit Card in PDF format and take a printout for examination day.