CCI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Joint Director, Deputy Director General at cci.gov.in – Check salary, last date

Competition Commission of India (CCI) is inviting applications for 12 Joint Director General and Deputy Director General posts. Candidates can apply through the official CCI website on cci.gov.in. The last day to apply is February 15, 2022.

Vacancy details:

Post: Joint Director-General

No. of Posts: 4

Salary: Level 13 (Rs 123100-215900)

Post: Deputy Director-General

No. of Posts: 8

Salary: Level 12 (Rs 78800-209200)

CCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

According to the official notification, “Applicants must be employees of central or state governments, government companies or autonomous bodies or regulatory authorities or universities or academic or research or judicial institutions etc. of central/ state governments.”

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Law/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration with finance and accounts/ CA/CS/Cost Accountant or any equivalent degree considered useful by the selection committee.

Applicants must ensure that their application should reach CCI through the proper channel by the last date prescribed for receipt of applications. However, they may also send an advance copy of the application to CCI well before the last date prescribed and ensure forwarding of their application through the proper channels promptly.

CCI Recruitment 2022 notification: cci.gov.in/