CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 SOON: Know steps to rectify error in marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 soon. The date and time for the CBSE Results 2022 has not been confirmed yet, however, CBSE PRO Rama Sharma had earlier informed that the results are likely in the last week of July.

Now, according to news reports, rumours are rife that the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would release by July 15, or July 20. An expert was quoted by Times Now as saying, "Lakhs of students appear for the NEET exam from CBSE board. It is quite possible that CBSE may not release the result before the NEET entrance exam is completed."

Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. If there is an error in the mark sheet, the following steps should be taken to get them corrected

Step 1: Collect the application form from the official website - www.cbse.nic.in

Note: The forms can also be obtained through the respective school’s admission office.

Step 2: Obtain the application form for name correction, and other details.

Step 3: Fill out the application form. Avoid mistakes and rewriting.

Step 4: Submit the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once this is done, CBSE will make the required corrections after the verification of the original records of the school is done.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 exam 2022.