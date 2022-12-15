Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

FAKE alert! CBSE issues warning regarding website seeking money for Class 10, 12 admit card

CBSE has issued a notification about a fake website that is asking for money to create and download class 10, 12 admit card.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

FAKE alert! CBSE issues warning regarding website seeking money for Class 10, 12 admit card
CBSE issues fake notification | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released a notification against a fake website of the Board that asks for money for creating and downloading admit cards. According to the official notification by CBSE, the fake website resembles the official website and it has been created with cbsegovt.com.  

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations," the board said in an advisory.

The board has warned students and other stakeholders to be aware of the fake website and respond carefully to any such fake messages and websites. CBSE has further clarified that it does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exams or any other exams.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2023 datesheet NOT releasing today, confirms official: Details here

The CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet is expected to be released soon on the official website-- cbse.gov.in. CBSE has also released the subject-wise break up for students and stated that the CBSE Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023, onwards. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Bord Exam 2023 will start from February 15.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.