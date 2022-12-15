FAKE alert! CBSE issues warning regarding website seeking money for Class 10, 12 admit card

CBSE issues fake notification | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released a notification against a fake website of the Board that asks for money for creating and downloading admit cards. According to the official notification by CBSE, the fake website resembles the official website and it has been created with cbsegovt.com.

"It has come to the notice of the board that certain unscrupulous elements have created a website resembling the official CBSE website www.cbse.gov.in.This fake website has been created with the address https://cbsegovt.com/ and is blatantly duping unsuspecting students, schools and parents by sending messages to deposit money for creating and downloading the admit card for CBSE class 10 and 12, 2023 examinations," the board said in an advisory.

The board has warned students and other stakeholders to be aware of the fake website and respond carefully to any such fake messages and websites. CBSE has further clarified that it does not take any fees directly from any students or parents for downloading Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exams or any other exams.

The CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2023 date sheet is expected to be released soon on the official website-- cbse.gov.in. CBSE has also released the subject-wise break up for students and stated that the CBSE Practical Exams will begin from January 1, 2023, onwards. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Bord Exam 2023 will start from February 15.