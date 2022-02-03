CBSE warns against fake notice for Term 2 exam date; Term 1 results to release soon - Steps to check score

While the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) await their Term 1 board results, the administration of the board has issued a warning against a fake notice that has been making the rounds of the internet stating Class 10, 12 board exam dates for the year 2022.

The fake notice dated January 24, 2022, states that the board examinations for Class 10, 12 will take place from May 4, 2022, and that schools will be allowed to conduct Practical exams, projects, and internal assessments from March 1, 2022.

Not only this, but the fake notice also says that the Term 2 board exam date sheet will be issued soon.

However, the CBSE board took matters into their own hands and took to Twitter to confirm that this circular was fake.

Meanwhile, the board has not officially come out with a date for the release of results for the Board term 1 exam. However, once the result is out, students can check their results on cbse.nic.in

How to check scores CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.