CBSE vs Vedant Shrivastava: Fight over physics re-evaluation — 11 marks added or only 2? Board says 'not true'

Speaking on the Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, CBSE has denied these claims, calling them "not true".

Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava is now in a fresh row with CBSE over its re-evaluation system. In a post on X, Vedant alleged that re-evaluation raised his marks by just two. CBSE called the claim wrong, stating his overall score actually increased by 11 marks, including a nine-mark jump in Physics.

The matter started after Class 12 results were declared on May 13. Vedant said that when he checked his evaluated answer sheet, he found a Physics paper with handwriting that wasn’t his. He filed a complaint with CBSE, after which the board gave him what he says was his correct answer sheet and updated his marks.

According to Vedant, several of the 11 questions he submitted for review were still not evaluated correctly after re-evaluation, and he did not receive the marks he had anticipated.

CBSE denies claims in Vendant Shrivastava's case

Speaking on the Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava's recent claims regarding irregularities in revaluation results, CBSE has denied these claims, calling them "not true".

In an official statement, the CBSE noted that Shrivastava claimed in a social media post that his marks increased by only one in two of his subjects, and that there was no increase in his Physics score. The board clarified, however, that after re-evaluation, Shrivastava's Physics score actually increased by nine marks.

“Student Vedant made serious allegations on the social media platform X regarding the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process. He claims that during the re-evaluation, he was initially shown the wrong answer booklet, which affected his marks. However, when he applied again for re-evaluation, the board provided him with the correct answer copy, but now, after the results were released, only two marks have been increased—and that too in a subject for which he hadn’t even applied. He further explained that he had applied for re-evaluation of 11 questions, but marks were awarded for only 2 of them," the Board stated.

Additionally, the board noted that in 2025, the process of declaring revaluation results began on June 27 and concluded on July 11.

Earlier, Vedant Shrivastava had garnered headlines after he made an 'X' post in May this year, showcasing the alleged swap of his original physics answer sheet with another student's, triggering an online row related to irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE Class 12th answer sheets.

CBSE results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of 99.7 per cent of all outcomes of over 99.7% of the applications received for Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation of the Class XII Examination, the Board said on Sunday. The remaining re-evaluated results are expected to be released soon.

It is to be noted that last year (2025), the process of declaring results started on 27th June and was completed on July 11, 2025.

Earlier on June 21, the CBSE announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon.

"Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," CBSE said.