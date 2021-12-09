CBSE registration for classes 9, 11 to begin SOON - Check important dates and official notice on cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification on Wednesday regarding the registration for Class 9, 11. As per the notification, the CBSE registration process for classes IX and XI for sessions 2021-22 will begin from December 15. The registration link for admission in Class 9, 11 will be made available on CBSE's official website cbse.gov.in soon.

The CBSE mentioned in its notification that CBSE affiliated schools will be able to register their students online after the registration link becomes active at cbse.gov.in. “Only those students shall be allowed to appear for class 10/ 12 board’s examination session 2022-23, whose names would be submitted through the online application process,” the CBSE said in the notification.

The CBSE also added that the affiliated schools need to register themselves before proceeding for online submission. “Schools must use the affiliation number as user ID, already available with them,” the CBSE said.

According to CBSE, the newly affiliated schools will have to get in touch with the concerned regional office to obtain the school code and password.

“New schools have to first enter the information on the OASIS portal. The information on OASIS should be filled very carefully on schools will not be allowed to change the declared section/ strength of students afterwards,” the notification stated.

The CBSE has also asked the schools to upload correct data as the CBSE will not give any window for correction from this academic year.