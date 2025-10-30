CBSE to spread tax awareness among school children in this unique way, introduce popular comic series in syllabus; check details

CBSE has devised a new and unique method to educate school children about tax awareness. It has collaborated with the Income Tax Department to introduce a curated book series based on Motu Patlu characters.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a unique and fun method to make children aware about the Income Tax system in India. For this initiative, CBSE has collaborated with the Income Tax Department and has devised a new way to educate children on Income tax by introducing popular children's comic series, Motu Patlu. These two cartoon characters have been very popular among children.

To execute this mission of the central government, the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication and Publicity, Directorate of Income Tax have published a set of eight comic books under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The books are based on the popular series featuring the characters of Motu Patlu that aim to literate school children about the tax system and make them understand all about the role of Income Tax in the growth of the country. The comic series is available online in multiple languages at the link: - https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx

To ensure that students have access to these resources, the CBSE has asked all its schools to share the link across students, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders. The board has also allowed schools to integrate required content from the comic books into their awareness activities to help in building knowledge and a keenness towards tax system and informed citizenship, it said.

Also, the board has announced the dates for board practical exams, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2025-26. Further, the CBSE said in a notification that according to the by-laws and scheme of studies of the board, the next session, that is, 2025-26, will commence from January 1 for CBSE schools in India and abroad. As schools in the areas of extreme winters are usually closed in January, the practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments for these board classes will be conducted from November 5 to December 6, 2025.