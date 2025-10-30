CBSE to spread tax awareness among school children in this unique way, introduce popular comic series in syllabus; check details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'

Yuvraj Singh Jadeja is rewriting the book on Infertility practices, surrogacy and cosmetic gynaecology.

Nitin Gadkari orders QR codes on national highways for...; says, ‘Mai kyu gaali khaun'

Knowing the Enforceability of Arbitration Clause: Anik Iktear Uddin Advocate Interprets the Legal Requirements

When Ananya Panday revealed her relationship equation with rumoured ex-BF Kartik Aaryan: 'I have realised...'

Who is Kruti Goyal? Indian-origin woman joins exclusive Sundar Pichai-Satya Nadella club, new CEO of Rs 57,000 crore...

Explained: Who qualifies for Women's World Cup 2025 final if IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final ends without a result

Who is Alyssa Healy? Wife of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, whose catch missed by Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs AUS WWC semi-final

Deja Vu for India! Phoebe Litchfield's explosive innings in Women's World Cup semi-final remind fans of Travis Head's 2023 heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan, acting with Suhana Khan

Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...

Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE to spread tax awareness among school children in this unique way, introduce popular comic series in syllabus; check details

CBSE has devised a new and unique method to educate school children about tax awareness. It has collaborated with the Income Tax Department to introduce a curated book series based on Motu Patlu characters.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 03:18 PM IST

CBSE to spread tax awareness among school children in this unique way, introduce popular comic series in syllabus; check details
CBSE to introduce motu patlu comic in schools
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a unique and fun method to make children aware about the Income Tax system in India. For this initiative, CBSE has collaborated with the Income Tax Department and has devised a new way to educate children on Income tax by introducing popular children's comic series, Motu Patlu. These two cartoon characters have been very popular among children.

To execute this mission of the central government, the Directorate of Public Relations, Publication and Publicity, Directorate of Income Tax have published a set of eight comic books under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The books are based on the popular series featuring the characters of Motu Patlu that aim to literate school children about the tax system and make them understand all about the role of Income Tax in the growth of the country. The comic series is available online in multiple languages at the link: - https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/comic-books.aspx

To ensure that students have access to these resources, the CBSE has asked all its schools to share the link across students, teachers, parents, and all stakeholders. The board has also allowed schools to integrate required content from the comic books into their awareness activities to help in building knowledge and a keenness towards tax system and informed citizenship, it said.

Also, the board has announced the dates for board practical exams, project assessments and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2025-26. Further, the CBSE said in a notification that according to the by-laws and scheme of studies of the board, the next session, that is, 2025-26, will commence from January 1 for CBSE schools in India and abroad. As schools in the areas of extreme winters are usually closed in January, the practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments for these board classes will be conducted from November 5 to December 6, 2025. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, acting alongside Suhana Khan in King: 'On sets...'
Shah Rukh Khan opens up on being directed by Aryan Khan, acting with Suhana Khan
Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...
Pakistan threatens to 'completely obliterate' Afghanistan, Khwaja Asif says...
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match at MCG live on TV, online?
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia
Amid Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore inheritance battle, his widow Priya Sachdev makes big statement: 'As he always...'
Amid Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle, Priya Sachdev makes big statement
Yuvraj Singh Jadeja is rewriting the book on Infertility practices, surrogacy and cosmetic gynaecology.
Jadeja's Revolution in Reproductive Health
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE