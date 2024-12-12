CBSE will release the admit card Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today. Candidates can download their admit cards from ctet.nic.in. The online mode of examination will be bilingual, in Hindi and English, and will be held in two shifts.

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Thursday, December 12. The central body will hold the entrance examination for teaching on Saturday, December 14.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates need to fill in important details like roll number, paper applied for, name of the exam centre, address, and date of birth. The exam will be held in two shifts. The early shift will start from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will start from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. However, in case some cities have more candidates, the examination will be held on Sunday, December 15, also. The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages.

Those who have applied for the examination are required to have the details of their registration number and date of birth ready with them at the time of download. According to the board, the candidates need to report 120 minutes before the CBSE CTET Exam 2024 starts at the examination centre, i.e, at 7:30 am for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) on 14.12.2024.

The format of the CTET Exam will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will be conducted without negative marking with questions carrying one mark each. The examination will be conducted online and in two languages, Hindi and English.

Follow these steps to download the CTET Exam 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 2: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Step 3: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Step 4: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference