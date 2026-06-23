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CBSE to issue revised marksheets soon: Key steps students must take

CBSE announced that Class 12 students with updated marks after verification or re-evaluation will get new physical marksheets from regional offices.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

CBSE to issue revised marksheets soon: Key steps students must take
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CBSE will soon provide updated physical marksheets to Class 12 students who applied for mark verification or re-evaluation. The board will distribute them through its regional offices over the coming weeks.

To collect the updated marksheet, students must submit their original marksheet they received when results were declared.

For students who need proof of their new scores immediately, CBSE has already uploaded the revised marksheets to DigiLocker, and they’re valid for admissions and other official work.

Over 87% of requests processed so far

CBSE has declared the first phase of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation results, covering about 87% of all applications submitted. The board said these cases have been processed and the results are now out.

Applications still pending are under review and will be released in later phases. CBSE expects to finish the whole process soon.

The board added that every application is being checked through a "robust, transparent and carefully monitored system" to maintain fairness and accuracy.

Step-by-step: CBSE re-evaluation process 

CBSE announced Class 12 board results for around 17.69 lakh students on May 13. Scanned copies of the evaluated answer sheets were then released between May 19 and May 25.

After checking their answer sheets, students could apply for mark verification and re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7.

As revised results are now being rolled out in phases, students whose marks changed can download their updated scorecards from DigiLocker. Revised physical marksheets will be sent later through CBSE regional offices.

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