The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year, starting from 2026, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced. The first phase of the board exams will be held in February, followed by a second phase in May.

According to CBSE, it is mandatory for students to appear in the first phase of exams. However, the second phase will be optional. “The first phase will be conducted in February and second in May. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science and languages,” Bhardwaj added.

Results to be declared in two phases

The CBSE 2026 results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively. Notably, the new norm allows students who opt for the second phase an opportunity to improve their scores within the same academic year.

In addition, internal assessments for CBSE 2026 will be conducted only once during the academic session, as per board directions. The board decision falls in line with the recommendations of th New Education Policy (NEP), which eeks to reduce the "high-stakes" nature of board exams.