CBSE Third Language Row: SC tells Centre not to burden Class 9 students with new language

The Supreme Court questioned introducing a third language in Class 9 under the CBSE curriculum, with Justice B V Nagarathna urging that it be introduced from Class 6 instead.

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised concerns over CBSE’s plan to add a third language in Class 9. Justice B V Nagarathna said it would add unnecessary burden on students just before Class 10 boards.

The bench also advised Tamil Nadu against opposing the Centre’s education policy only because it was framed by the Union government. It observed that discussions on setting up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), which follow the three-language policy, in the state are still in progress.

Why third language should begin in Class 9? SC questions CBSE

Hearing Tamil Nadu’s challenge to a Madras HC directive to facilitate JNVs in all districts, Justice Nagarathna questioned the need to introduce a new language in Class 9. The state’s opposition is tied to the three-language formula in JNVs.

Terming the move “very bad”, she noted students already face considerable pressure ahead of board exams.

SC tells Centre to introduce new language in Class 6th

"Ninth standard is stressful. Why do you introduce a new language in 9th? You introduce it in 6th," Justice Nagarathna said.

The judge called on the Union government to reassess the timing of the policy, suggesting that students should begin studying a third language at an earlier stage.

"Union of India, please don't have a third language in 9th standard. CBSE, ICSE, State Board—10th standard is a board exam. From the end of 8th standard onwards, the pressure starts," Justice Nagarathna said. She urged the Centre to introduce the third language at the middle-school level instead.

The Supreme Court is also currently hearing several petitions challenging the implementation of the three-language policy in CBSE schools.

Justice Nagarathna recalls her schools days

Justice Nagarathna recalled her schoold days , Justice Nagarathna observed that in her school a third language was introduced during middle school, which facilitated a smoother transition prior to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

She also recalled being allowed to choose Kannada, Hindi or Sanskrit as the third language depending on the second language.

"The earlier, the better," Justice Nagarathna added.

Citing her experience from the 1970s, Justice Nagarathna said, "In our day, students were introduced to Class 10 concepts as early as Class 8 in preparation for board examinations. Given that level of preparation, what about students today? A new language should not be started in Class 9. It should begin in Class 6... I am recalling my experience from 1976."

Bench advised Tamil Nadu not to oppose Centre’s education policy

The Bench also told the Tamil Nadu government not to reject the Centre’s education policy just because it was framed by the Union government.

"You may have your education system, but don't prevent the central government schools.... Don't have this attitude that it is the Union government, so why should we accept it," the Bench observed.

The Court noted that talks on establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the state are ongoing.

"The talks haven’t concluded yet. Only if they fail will the question of us going into merits arise. There’s been a change of guard... let’s see what comes out of the discussions," the Bench observed.

The remarks were made while hearing Tamil Nadu’s appeal against the Madras High Court’s order to enable the setting up of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the state. Tamil Nadu has opposed JNVs, citing issues with the three-language policy implemented in these schools.

The Supreme Court has posted the matter for the next hearing on August 11.