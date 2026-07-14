CBSE Third Language Row: Class 9, 10 students must clear internal assessment in third language, details here

Under the revised norms, a Class 9 student failing the third language assessment will be promoted to Class 10 but must clear the pending requirement during the next year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified that third language will now be a qualifying subject for students of Classes 9 and 10 in line with NEP 2020.

Effective from the 2027-28 academic session, the subject will be excluded from the Class 10 board examination. Students will instead need to pass an internal school assessment to be eligible for the Secondary School Examination certificate.

Under the revised norms, a Class 9 student failing the third language assessment will be promoted to Class 10 but must clear the pending requirement during the next year.

These changes will apply to the batch entering Class 9 in 2026-27 and Class 10 in 2027-28.

What if Class 10 student fails to clear exam?

According to a CBSE circular released on July 10, from the 2027-28 academic session, Class 10 students must successfully complete the school-based assessment in the third language, designated as R3, to be awarded the Secondary School Examination certificate.

In case a student fails the Class 10 internal assessment, schools are mandated to conduct a reassessment prior to declaration of Board results. While the third language will not be examined in the Board papers, clearing the internal assessment has been made a pass requirement for Class 10.

How it will work for Class 9 students?

The circular further specifies that Class 9 students failing the third language assessment will still be promoted to Class 10 in 2027-28, but will have to clear the outstanding Class 9 third language assessment during their Class 10 year.

This clause ensures that students are not retained in Class 9, while still mandating completion of the language requirement prior to the end of secondary schooling.

The new directive comes after a CBSE circular on June 29 that announced the three-language formula will be rolled out from Class 6 starting in the 2026-27 academic session.

As per the revised structure, students will learn three languages, with a minimum of two being Indian languages. For Classes 7-9 students already studying a foreign language in addition to English, they may continue it, but must also study a third Indian language.

Earlier, most students stopped studying the third language after Class 8. The new policy now makes it compulsory in Class 9 from 2026-27 and in Class 10 from 2027-28. Students currently in Class 10 who will appear for the 2026-27 Board exams will not be impacted by these changes.

Policy faces legal challenges

The revised language policy has also become a legal matter. A writ petition challenging CBSE’s circulars on the three-language formula is pending in court.

The petitioners have asked the court to reinstate CBSE’s earlier stance from April 9, which had deferred the mandatory third language for Class 9 to the 2029-30 academic session.

In reply, the Ministry of Education submitted a nine-page counter-affidavit on July 13 supporting the policy. Filed by Subhash Chand, Under Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, the affidavit was filed in response to a Supreme Court notice dated May 27, 2026.

The government argued that since education is in the Concurrent List, both the Centre and states have the power to roll out NEP.

It further said the three-language formula supports major public interests — fostering multilingualism, safeguarding Indian languages, enhancing cognitive development, and strengthening national integration and cultural pluralism.

CBSE’s new circular makes the third language a key requirement for getting the Class 10 pass certificate, marking a big shift in secondary schooling under NEP 2020.

The subject won’t be included in board exams, but clearing the internal school assessment will be mandatory to qualify. With rollout planned from 2027-28, the legal battle and practical execution of the policy will likely be under close scrutiny by schools, students, and parents.