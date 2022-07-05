CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: What is the result evaluation process?

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 05:06 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2022 declaration has been delayed. As per reports, CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 is likely to be announced by July 13. Over 21 lakh students waiting for the will be able to check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in one released. Over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Evaluation Process
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks given by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks.
- No average scores will be given to absentees.
- The CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card.
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Websites
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Alternate ways
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via website
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in
- Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 link
- Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
- CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.
