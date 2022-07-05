CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: What is the result evaluation process?

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2022 declaration has been delayed. As per reports, CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 is likely to be announced by July 13. Over 21 lakh students waiting for the will be able to check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in one released. Over 21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: Evaluation Process

The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam. Internal assessment marks given by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks. No average scores will be given to absentees. The CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card. The students will not receive their marksheets this time, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Websites

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Alternate ways

Digilocker App

UMANG App

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via website

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 link

Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the Class 10 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

