CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 evaluations begin; results expected by July

(Image Source: IANS)

CBSE Term 2 Board Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the schools to start the evaluation process of papers that have been concluded. The Board wants to prepare and release the CBSE Term 2 results on time.

In order to complete the evaluation process on time, the teachers have started checking the answer sheets. Moreover, CBSE has also asked the schools to evaluate twice as many answer sheets as possible. However, the CBSE has not yet released the official date for the declaration of the Term 2 results.

Read | CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key likely to be released soon for Term 2 exam, know how to download

It is being speculated that the CBSE Term 2 Results 2022 will be released within a month from when the exams will be concluded. Earlier, the daily target to evaluate the answer sheet was set at 22. However, this year, the schools have been given a target of completing 35 answer sheets daily.

Though CBSE is yet to provide an official date regarding the declaration of results, it is expected that the results will be declared before end of July 2022. CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 would end on May 24, 2022. CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on June 15, 2022.

Once the evaluation process is complete, the board would then compile the Term 1 and Term 2 results and release the final CBSE Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12. The board has not yet shared the weight it would be giving to the Term 1 marks.