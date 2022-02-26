CBSE Term 2 practical exam 2022 date sheet released; exams to commence from March 2

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct Term 2 examinations for classes 10 and 12. Students need to check out the entire exam schedule to prepare well for it.

The practical exams for CBSE will start on March 2, 2022, and the board exams will be conducted from April 26. The date sheet announced is for practical examinations, and for final exams, it is yet to be announced.

There are certain guidelines students need to consider about Term 2 examinations, irrespective of their class. Along with students, schools also need to follow the guidelines mentioned by CBSE.

Students can also check the official notice at https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents//Guidelines_Practical_Term_II_24022022.pdf\

According to the official notice, the schools are directed to conduct the practical examination and within 2 weeks they are supposed to complete it. The classes will be conducted for almost two weeks so that students can get prepared for them.

Guidelines for the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Term 2 Practical Exams:

- The school exists solely to conduct internal examinations for regular class 10 candidates.

- The marks need to be uploaded by other schools as soon as they conduct the practical.

- The practical examination will take place according to the designed curriculum.

- Students in class 12 need to deal with external examiners, who will designate their marks.

- The exam will be conducted on school premises only.

- The school needs to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to keep the students safe.

- Students need to complete their projects before the exam because they are important for final marks.

There will be no practical examination for private students and the marks will be given on the basis of the 2020-21 results. The education board will be the observer throughout the examination for class 12, and schools will be the internal examiner for class 10 students.