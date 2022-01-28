CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2021-22: Practical exam likely in February end, theory in March-April

CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release its Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 in February first week after the CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 are declared. Over 30 lakh students of Classes 10 and 12 are awaiting their CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet.

As on now it is being speculated that the CBSE Term 2 Date Sheet would be available within a week of the announcement of the CBSE Term 1 results. CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Examinations 2022 are expected to be conducted in March-April. As per the latest updates, CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exams are likely to begin from February end.

CBSE wanted to conduct the practical examination from February 15. But due to the present Covid situation in the country and Assembly Elections in 5 states it will not be possible to do so, said a CBSE official. The tentative timeline is that the CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 will be declared by the 1st week of February, followed by the Term 2 Date Sheet with schedule of the practical exams and the theory examinations.

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Mode of Exam

While the Term 1 exams were multiple choice based, Term 2 will have subjective questions.

CBSE now is likely to conduct the exams in a subjective mode as per the sample papers released suggest.

The maximum part of the paper would be the subjective questions of 2-3 and 5 marks.

One mark questions would also be there in some cases, sample papers released suggest.

While practical exams are expected by February end, theory exams will be held in March-April.