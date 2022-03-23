CBSE Term 1 exams update: Private schools urge to reduce weightage

Some private schools have urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to reduce the weightage of the Term-1 examination for the 2021-2022 academic session. They alleged that many schools adopted 'unfair means and malpractices' while marking students in the Term-1 exams.

A letter in this regard has been written to the CBSE Chairperson Vineet Joshi. National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC) in their letter to CBSE Chairperson suggested that the weightage of the Term 1 examination be reduced by 20 to 30%.

They further suggested that the weightage of the CBSE Term-2 examination should be increased in the range of 70 to 80%. Let us remind you that last week the CBSE Class 10 Term-1 and CBSE Class 12 Term-1 results were declared.

Read | What is Common Entrance Test for Central Universities, all questions answered

"It was observed that during the Term I examinations, which were conducted at the home centres, many schools adopted unfair means and malpractices. Consequently, many students of these schools scored full marks in most of the subjects. We are sure that CBSE must also have received a similar feedback on this issue," the letter read.

CBSE Board had earlier clarified that the weightage of Term-1 and Term-2 examination will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-2 results and accordingly, final performance will be calculated. This year CBSE is conducting the Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 in two terms for the first time. The Term-2 exams will commence from April 26.

(With PTI Inputs)