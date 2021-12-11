CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj says 'No Mistake' in today's class 10 English Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the Class 10 Term 1 exam 2022 English paper today. The answer key for CBSE class 10 English is expected to be released soon.

Students had found that in the English paper two questions were incomplete. Question numbers 13 and 14 were incomplete and in section A, part- II, there were no questions asked, they said.

CBSE issued a clarification saying the question did not have any mistakes and instruction was mentioned at the beginning of the questions. CBSE controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there is no error in the English exam 2021 which was conducted today and the matter was highlighted unnecessarily as the instructions were given about the questions.

CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360.com that “Both questions 13 and 14 were complete. No mistakes in the questions number 13 and 14 in the paper today.’’

In the question paper, numbers 13 and 14 are a part of Section A, passage number II. Questions number 11 and 12 starts with an instruction - study the following statements, there are no instructions in questions numbers 13 and 14. However, the passage starts with - "Read the passage given below and answer the questions/ complete the statements that follow by choosing the most appropriate option out of the given ones."

The controller also said, as quoted by NDTV "I saw some review quoting principals and teachers saying the options were ambiguous, identical, tricky and confusing. The options were a bit tricky, but not confusing, you can't relate a board exam to that of school level. There should be some standard maintained, the questions should have some balance, it can't be too easy.”

He also added, "But there were no mistakes in both the papers of today- 10th English and 12th Psychology."

Class 12 students appeared for the Psychology exam today. The CBSE 12th psychology exam duration was 90 minutes. CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exam will conclude on December 22, 2021