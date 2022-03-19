CBSE Term 1 class 12 Results DECLARED at cbse.gov.in - Check results here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 today. Same as class 10th, the CBSE class 12 result 2022 has been declared in an offline mode.

For marksheet, students will have to contact their schools. The CBSE Class 12 results 2022 for term 1 exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board, and also on the official website and application of DigiLocker. The results will also be uploaded on the UMANG app for the students to download. Students can also check results on CBSE result website via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Visit the cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

Visit the CBSE results link available on the home page.

Click Submit after entering your login information.

On the screen, you'll see your final result.

Check and save the page to your computer.

Download and take a printout for future reference.