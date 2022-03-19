CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results 2022: Students flood internet with hilarious memes

After a long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Term1 results of Class 12 students. All those awaiting the results can now check them from their respective schools.

The board has released result details to all schools. Students will soon be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in, or cbseresults.nic.in later. Right when the board released the results, students took to Twitter to express their feelings.

While many expressed relief that the results have been finally announced after a long wait, others were saddened to hear the news. Next came the trend of making memes to turn a serious situation into a comic one.

Here are some memes that students shared about the CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results 2022:

Soon after CBSE announced the Term 1 results of Class 12, a student shared his plight about the announcement of results with a nice meme. The Twitter user shared a G.I.F. of BTS' Jeon Jungkook laughing hilariously until he suddenly stops.

Another one shared a series of memes related to the movie - 'Hera Pheri'. The memes include Paresh Rawal comic picture with the text - "When the kid who scores 90 per cent talks about how he hasn't studied".

One user shared a meme about famus comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi which read - "Time pass to mil gaya".

While many people shared comic memes, another Twitter user said that memers do not understand their real situation. His tweet showed a burning admit card with the caption - "Guess what it is? Not that hard My admit card right now I don't have dare to see my results , memers are making memes they can't understand our situation , this day is hardest , hope all of you don't get demotivated."

Aren't these memes funny?