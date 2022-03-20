CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Results 2022: Apply for revaluation at cbse.gov.in - Check process, last date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gave the results of the Term 1 exams for Class 12 to all schools on March 19. Though the scores are not available on the official website of CBSE right now, it is expected that they will be made available on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in soon.

While the result announced by the board doesn’t declare any candidate as pass or fail, many students are unsatisfied with results. Adhering to the concerns of all such students, the CBSE has made special arrangements.

CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Result Revaluation Window

With the release of CBSE Class 12th Term-1 results, the board has opened the revaluation window for students. In such a situation, candidates who are not satisfied with their result and performance can apply for revaluation by visiting the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in. It should be noted that the revaluation window will remain active only till March 31, 2022.



How to register at online dispute resolution mechanism in school?

The official notification issued by CBSE states that the online dispute resolution mechanism for CBSE Term-1 examination is now operational. Students will now have to submit their objections related to the result to respective schools, who will then jointly send them to the CBSE within the stipulated timeframe. Students who are willing to file an objection should note that the revaluation results for the same will be declared around the results of term 2 later.

Steps to apply for CBSE Term 1 Result Revaluation online

Examinees should first submit their objections to their respective school in-charge.

School in-charges will have to visit the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in.

Click on the school request submission for resolution (term-1 exam result 2022) tab which is available on the home page.

Here, you will see a new login page. Enter your login credentials.

Now you can request for revaluation for all students at school.

Submit it and save a copy of it for future reference.