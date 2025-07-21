CBSE takes BIG step to ensure safety of students, directs all affiliated schools to...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made amendments to Chapter 4 (Physical Infrastructure) of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, focused on strengthening safety measures in schools. Read on to know more on this.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made amendments to Chapter 4 (Physical Infrastructure) of its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, focused on strengthening safety measures in schools. Under the amendments, all schools affiliated to the central board are required to install high-quality CCTV cameras with real-time audio-visual recording at key areas. School locations where CCTVs have been mandated include all entry and exit points, lobbies and corridors, staircases, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, canteens, store rooms, playground, and other common areas (excluding toilets and washrooms).

What are the requirements?

As per the CBSE mandate, each CCTV system must have a storage device capacity at least 15 days of footage, with a mandatory backup for the same period of time, which should be accessible to authorities when required. The Board stresses that all affiliated schools must strictly comply with the mandate to ensure the safety and security of students. Notably, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) manual on safety in schools states: "CCTV in schools needs to be monitored and maintained regularly."

What did CBSE say?

Reportedly, the directive has been sent to heads and managers of all CBSE-affiliated schools. "Safety of students is one of the paramount responsibilities of a school, and ensuring that the students get a safe and cohesive ecosystem in the school. Safety has two aspects: (a) safety from scrupulous unsocietal elements, (b) safety for the overall well-being of the children with reference to bullying and other implicit threats. All such probabilities can be prevented with a vigilant & sensitive staff and with the usage of the latest technology," the CBSE notice said.