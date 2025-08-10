Twitter
EDUCATION

CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...

The initiative seeks to foster critical thinking, encourage real-world application of concepts, and alleviate exam-related stress amongst students.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

CBSE takes BIG step, set to introduce open-book exams for Class 9 starting from...

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved the introduction of Open-Book Assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The choice was made in response to the findings of a pilot study that was carried out to assess the viability and acceptability of this kind of model in educational institutions.

According to media reports, the CBSE Governing Body, the board’s highest decision-making authority, approved the proposal at a meeting held in June. The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which is derived from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, is in line with the project.

OBAs will be integrated into the three pen-and-paper tests that are given each term under the new system, which covers fundamental disciplines like language, math, science, and social science. The effort aims to reduce students' exam-related stress, promote critical thinking, and stimulate the practical application of principles.

The CBSE curriculum committee initially examined the concept in November 2023, and later that year, it was approved. The board ran a trial experiment in a few schools to determine its viability. The tests were trialed in English, math, and science for Classes 9 and 10, and in English, math, and biology for Classes 11 and 12. The pilot's objectives were to gauge stakeholder input, time management, and student performance.

The study's conclusions showed that students' scores ranged from 12% to 47%, with many having trouble grasping multidisciplinary concepts and using reference materials efficiently. Teachers were nevertheless upbeat about the system's capacity to improve higher-order thinking abilities.

For open-book testing, CBSE will offer a comprehensive framework, organized instructions, and standardized sample papers to facilitate a seamless adoption. At first, it is unlikely that all schools will be required to use the exams, giving them leeway in their implementation.

CBSE has already experimented with a similar strategy. It implemented the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11 from 2014–15 to 2016–17. However, it was eventually dropped due to conflicting feedback from teachers and students.

Open-book assessments, as opposed to traditional exams, let students refer to their textbooks and other authorized sources while taking the test. A move away from memorization-focused learning, the format is intended to assess conceptual understanding, analytical thinking, and the capacity to apply knowledge in various circumstances.

