Fake CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2023 datesheet circulating on WhatsApp, board clarifies

CBSE Class 12 datesheet circulating on social media is fake, confirms official.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

A CBSE Class 12 exam schedule is circulating on WhatsApp which says that the CBSE Board Class 12 exam will start with English on February 15 and it will end on April 9 with language subjects and Mass Media studies. The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 from February 15.

CBSE official has confirmed to media that the datesheet circulating on social media is fake and that the original datesheet will be released soon for class 10, 12 board exam at the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

As per the CBSE datesheets the Class 10, 12 exams 2023 will be held in two shifts; the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

The board has already released the sample papers for Class 10, 12 exams 2023, the students who are appearing for the board exams can download the sample papers on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in and practice it. 

