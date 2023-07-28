Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

CBSE conducted practical examination for Compartment students from July 6 to July 20, 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results soon. CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary exams in July. CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 was conducted on July 17. 

This year, the compartment results are expected to be released within ten days by the first week of August. However, no official announcement has been made yet

Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 compartment results on the official website. To check the result, candidates have to enter their credentials like their date of birth, roll number, and other details to log in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Marksheet 

  • Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023” link
  • Enter your details -- roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Download CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary marksheet 2023 

