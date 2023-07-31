Headlines

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

One released, CBSE Compartment results 2023 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in websites.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the result of CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary soon. CBSE supplementary exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted in July. CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 was conducted on July 17. One released, CBSE Compartment results 2023 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in websites.

This year, the compartment results are expected to be released within ten days by the first week of August. However, no official announcement has been made yet

Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 compartment results on the official website. To check the result, candidates have to enter their credentials like their date of birth, roll number, and other details to log in.

CBSE Compartment results 2023: List of websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Marksheet 

  • Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023” link
  • Enter your details -- roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Download CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary marksheet 2023 

