CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

Headlines

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely be delayed just like iPhone 15 series, but for a different reason

Is Bill Gates engaged to Paula Hurd? Microsoft co-founder’s representative reacts

8 superfoods that slow down aging

Yoga Asanas to keep heart healthy

Top 10 most-liked Hindi OTT web series in first half of 2023 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

This year, the compartment results are expected to be released within ten days by the first week of August. However, no official announcement has been made yet

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results soon. CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary exams in July. CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 was conducted on July 17. 

This year, the compartment results are expected to be released within ten days by the first week of August. However, no official announcement has been made yet

Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 compartment results on the official website. To check the result, candidates have to enter their credentials like their date of birth, roll number, and other details to log in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Marksheet 

  • Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Supplementary Results 2023” link
  • Enter your details -- roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
  • Download CBSE 10th Supplementary mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th Supplementary marksheet 2023 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk reveals next big change at Twitter, says will soon ‘bid adieu’ to ‘all the birds’

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

No Twitter Blue can make you feel blue as Elon Musk plans new restrictions

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE