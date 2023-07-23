CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 expected by THIS date

CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 was conducted on July 17.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results soon. CBSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board supplementary exams in July. CBSE Class 10th supplementary exam 2023 was held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2023 was conducted on July 17.

This year, the compartment results are expected to be released within ten days by the first week of August. However, no official announcement has been made yet

Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 compartment results on the official website. To check the result, candidates have to enter their credentials like their date of birth, roll number, and other details to log in.

CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To check CBSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Marksheet