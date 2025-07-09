CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2025 for Class 10th, 12th released, here's step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025. The supplementary exam 2025 are scheduled for July 15 for Class 12th and July 15 to July 22 for class 10th.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025. The supplementary exam 2025 are scheduled for July 15 for Class 12th and July 15 to July 22 for class 10th. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025 is also available on the official website. CBSE had released the results of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 13, 2025.

Step-by-step guide to download admit card

Visit the CBSE official website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the "PARIKSHA SANGAM" tab.

Select "Continue", then click on the "Schools (Ganga)" tab.

Under the "Exam Activities" section, choose "Compartment LOC/admit card/attendance sheet".

Enter the required login credentials (user ID and password).

Access and download the admit cards, and distribute them to the students.

How can students get accessed to admit cards?