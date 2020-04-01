CBSE students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to next class

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, all the Central Board Search Education (CBSE) school students studying in classes I-VIII will be promoted to the next class, Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated.

"Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools," Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, many states have cancelled/postponed exams. Even the ongoing CBSE and ICSE board exams (class 10 and class 12) have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to ongoing COVID19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised CBSE to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs," HRD minister said.

"For rest subjects, CBSE won't hold exams; instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by Board. As & when Board is in a position to hold exams, it shall conduct it for the 29 subjects by giving notice," he further added.

On March 25, the Puducherry government announced that students of class 1 and class 9 will be promoted without examinations.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government took the decision to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board sans the annual exam.

In Maharashtra, the state board cancelled final exams for classes 1 to class 9, and class 11 following the outbreak in India.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled exams for students of classes one to eight.

As of now, India has recorded a total of 1637 cases.